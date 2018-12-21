Hebard, Ionescu help No. 7 Oregon rout UC Irvine 115-69

Ruthy Hebard had 23 points on 11-for-12 shooting and 15… Enlarge

EUGENE, Ore. — Ruthy Hebard scored 23 points on 11-for-12 shooting and had 15 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu added her NCAA-record 14th triple-double and No. 7 Oregon beat UC Irvine 115-69 on Friday.

A day after setting the triple-double mark, Ionescu grabbed her 10th rebound in the fourth quarter to complete the triple-double. She also had 13 points and 14 assists.

Hebard had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the first half. She also made her first six shots for 19 consecutive field goals over her last three games. The Ducks (11-1), the nation’s top scoring team, matched their season high for points while shooting 48 of 74 for 64.9 percent. Satou Sabally led with 27 points, Erin Boley added 17 and Maite Cazorla had 13.

Oregon outscored the Anteaters 64-26 in the second half.

Jordan Sanders led UC Irvine (9-2) with 15 points, and Andee Ritter and Lauren Saiki each had 11.

The Ducks dominated inside and out with a 60-20 edge in points in the paint, a 53-28 rebounding margin and 34 assists on their 48 field goals. Lydia Giomi had 11 rebounds off the bench and Cazorla added 10 assists.

Oregon made its first seven shots and 12 of 15 in the first quarter but couldn’t shake the Anteaters, who trailed 28-26 behind Sanders’ 11 points. Ritter’s third 3-pointer tied it at 32-32 early in the second, but the Ducks closed the half on a 13-4 run to lead 51-40.

BIG PICTURE

UC Irvine, off to its best 10-game start after winning its first seven, has a legitimate star in Sanders, who has more than doubled her scoring average (22.4) as a freshman last year. The Anteaters, picked for third in the Big West, go 10 deep with nine players averaging at least 16 minutes.

Oregon goes into a two-week holiday break with its nine-player rotation established and healthy. The Ducks have only an exhibition game against Division II Concordia before they open defense of their Pac-12 championship as the conference favorites and with coach Kelly Graves back from his two-game NCAA suspension.

UP NEXT

UC Irvine: Host Seattle on Dec. 29.

Oregon: Host Washington on Jan. 4.

