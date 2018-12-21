Brown senior adviser confirmed to state Supreme Court

SAN FRANCISCO — A judicial commission has confirmed the nomination to the California Supreme Court of a senior adviser to Gov. Jerry Brown who was instrumental in hundreds of other judicial appointments made by the governor.

Joshua Groban received the approval Friday of all three members of the Commission on Judicial Appointments, including California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and state attorney general Xavier Becerra. Brown still has to swear Groban in before he can join the seven-member court. That won’t happen until January just before Brown leaves office.

Groban is Brown’s fourth nomination to the high court in his last two terms, and like the governor’s three other picks has no prior experience serving as a judge. He has advised the governor on hundreds of other judicial appointments.