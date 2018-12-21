Rangers trade Profar to A’s in 3-team deal involving Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers infielder Jurickson Profar has been traded to the Oakland Athletics in a three-team deal that included Tampa Bay and netted Texas four players.

In the deal Friday, the Rangers acquired right-hander Yoel Espinal and left-handers Kyle Bird and Brock Burke from Tampa Bay, and infielder Eli White from Oakland. Texas also got international slot compensation from the A’s.

Texas sent Profar to the A’s and minor league right-hander Rollie Lacy to Tampa Bay. The A’s also sent right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagan and a 2019 Competitive Balance Round A pick to the Rays.

Profar hit .254 with 35 doubles, six triples, 20 homers and 77 RBIs in 146 games for Texas last season.

