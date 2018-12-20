Alexander & Baldwin sells Maui sugarcane lands for $262M

WAILUKU, Hawaii — A former sugarcane grower has sold its 64 square miles (166 square kilometers) of Maui farm land to a farming venture for $262 million.

Alexander & Baldwin and Mahi Pono announced in a joint statement Thursday the sale of former Hawaiian Commercial & Sugar Co. lands.

Mahi Pono is a venture between California-based Pomona Farming and Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

It’s planning to cultivate a range of crops on the land, including coffee, fruits and vegetables. It also plans to expand the grass-fed cattle project at Kulolio Ranch.

Mahi Pono President Ann Chin says the company wants to “expand Maui’s thriving and diversified agriculture industry.”

Alexander & Baldwin grew sugarcane on Maui for about 150 years. It ceased operations in 2016.