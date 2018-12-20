California justices order public release of clemency record

SAN FRANCISCO — The California Supreme Court has ordered the public release of court records related to Gov. Jerry Brown’s consideration of a pardon for a former state lawmaker.

The justices on Wednesday granted a motion by the First Amendment Coalition to unseal the records related to former state Sen. Roderick Wright. They rejected, however, a request to also release records from other clemency cases that are before the court.

A Los Angeles County jury in 2014 determined Wright lived outside the district he represented and convicted him of voter fraud and perjury. Brown consulted the state Supreme Court and pardoned him in November.

First Amendment Coalition spokesman Glen Smith said the coalition hasn’t decided yet whether to pursue other clemency records.