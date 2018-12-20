Gov.-elect Newsom giving up control of his business

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Incoming California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he’ll give up control of his wine and hotel business to avoid conflicts of interest.

Spokesman Nathan Click said Thursday that Newsom is transferring the title and control for PlumpJack Group to a blind trust. Attorney and family friend Shyla Hendrickson will manage the trust.

PlumpJack Group includes four hotels; four Napa Valley wineries; several bars and restaurants; two wine and liquor stores in San Francisco; and an online liquor store.

Newsom plans to issue an executive order barring state agencies from doing business with the company and plans to divest all common stock he has in publicly traded companies.

Click also said Newsom will release his tax returns every year he’s in office..