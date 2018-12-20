CalAmp Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. _ CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $522,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $88.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90 million.

For the current quarter ending in February, CalAmp expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 29 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $86 million to $92 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

CalAmp shares have fallen 41 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.66, a fall of 46 percent in the last 12 months.

