Angels agree to 1-year deal with pitcher Trevor Cahill

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have added to their pitching staff, agreeing to a one-year deal with Trevor Cahill.

The 30-year old right-hander went 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA for Oakland last season. He allowed just eight home runs in 110 innings, with the 0.65 average per nine innings being the fourth-lowest in the American League. His 7.36 hits allowed per nine innings were ninth-lowest.

Cahill, who grew up nearby in Oceanside, California, was selected to the All-Star Game in 2010 while with the Athletics. He has an 80-83 record in 10 big league seasons with a 4.08 ERA. He has a 2.61 ERA in eight games at Angel Stadium with six of those being starts.

