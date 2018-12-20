Jostling begins to lead California Democrats, as 2020 looms

LOS ANGELES — The political jostling has started in the contest to lead the California Democratic Party, as the state is emerging as a potentially important player in the 2020 presidential contest.

Last month, the party was left in turmoil after its chair resigned amid a swirl of sexual misconduct allegations.

On Thursday, liberal Kimberly Ellis said she would seek the post, after nearly capturing the organization’s top job last year.

In a statement Ellis says the party needs a leader to heal and unify state Democrats.

She says she’s ready to welcome presidential candidates to the heavily Democratic state and set the vision for what the party can achieve.

Former party leader Eric Bauman stepped down after facing public accusations of sexual misconduct.

A replacement is expected to be selected in May.