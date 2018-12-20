Quantcast
help information
Cloudy
61.3 ° F
Full Weather

Stem cell shots linked to bacterial infection outbreak

Posted on 12/20/2018 by AP News

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2008 file photo, a researcher examines human embryonic stem cells with a microscope in Michigan. On Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that at least 12 patients in three states _ Florida, Texas and Arizona _ became infected after getting embryonic stem cell injections for problems like joint and back pain. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Health officials are reporting an outbreak of bacterial…Enlarge

NEW YORK — Health officials are reporting an outbreak of bacterial infections in patients who got injections of stems cells derived from umbilical cord blood.

At least 12 patients in three states — Florida, Texas and Arizona — became infected after getting injections for problems like joint and back pain.

All were hospitalized, three of them for a month or longer. None died.

Investigators don’t think the contamination occurred at the clinics where the shots were given, because they found bacteria in unopened vials.

The government last month sent a warning letter to Genetech Inc., the company that processed the stem cells.

Stem cells are very young cells than can develop into specialized cells. Some doctors use them to try to repair damaged or diseases tissue.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.