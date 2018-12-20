Ravens-Chargers Preview Capsule

BALTIMORE (8-6) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-3)

Saturday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE – Chargers by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Ravens 5-7, Chargers 8-6

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 6-5

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Chargers, 29-26, Nov. 1, 2015

LAST WEEK – Ravens beat Buccaneers 20-12; Chargers beat Chiefs 29-28

AP PRO32 RANKING – Ravens No. 12, Chargers No. 2

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (2), PASS (20).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (3), PASS (3).

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (12), PASS (8).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (9), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chargers have secured first postseason berth since 2013. Baltimore currently holds sixth and final seed in AFC. . Los Angeles is 20-6 since starting last season 0-4. . Ravens 3-2 vs. Chargers during John Harbaugh’s 11-season tenure. . This is Harbaugh’s first meeting vs. Chargers coach Anthony Lynn. . Ravens S Eric Weddle spent nine seasons with Chargers before joining Ravens in 2016. Earned sixth Pro Bowl berth this week, third with Baltimore. … Baltimore RB Gus Edwards has 486 yards rushing over last five weeks, fourth most in NFL. … Ravens 4-1 under rookie QB Lamar Jackson, who leads team in rushing. … Baltimore leads NFL in total defense (290.2 yards per game) and fewest points allowed (18.1). … Ravens rank third with 47.5 percent success rate on third downs. … Baltimore has 36 drives of at least 10 plays, most in NFL. … Ravens own minus-7 turnover differential. … Ravens have rushed for 190-plus yards in last five games, first team to do so since 1976 Steelers. … Ravens K Justin Tucker has NFL career-best 90.6 percentage on FG tries. … Baltimore P Sam Koch has played in 206 straight games. . Chargers QB Philip Rivers needs 49 yards to join Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as only players with 10 or more 4,000-yard passing seasons. He is averaging 314.1 yards per game at home, with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. . RB Melvin Gordon likely to play after missing past three games due to knee injury. He has 120 scrimmage yards or more in five of past six at home. Gordon third in league in broken tackles with 29. . WR Keenan Allen, who has seven TD catches in past nine vs. AFC North, questionable due to hip pointer. . WR Mike Williams has scored 10 TDs, most by Chargers receiver since 1996. His 83.8 percentage of first-down catches is second in league. . DE Joey Bosa has four sacks in four games. Chargers were 31st in run defense last year but are ninth this season, allowing 28 fewer rush yards per game. … S Derwin James needs one sack to reach 4 1-2, which would be most by NFL rookie defensive back since sacks became official statistic in 1982. . K Michael Badgley has made 14 of 15 field goals. … Fantasy tip: Chargers WR Tyrell Williams is averaging 16.3 yards per catch, eighth in league with minimum of 30 receptions.

