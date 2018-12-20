LAPD panel Officer in intoxication arrest should be fired

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police disciplinary panel says a commander charged with public intoxication should be fired.

The Los Angeles Times reports the board ruled Tuesday against Cmdr. Nicole Mehringer, a decision that requires the police chief’s approval.

She and a sergeant were arrested by suburban Glendale police when they were found in an unmarked police car that came to rest against a parked vehicle in April. The sergeant was behind the wheel.

Mehringer’s attorney, Brad Gage, says she’s willing to be demoted to captain but if she’s fired she will likely sue. Gage also says she may file a lawsuit claiming harsher treatment than male officers receive for drinking offenses.

In the court case, Mehringer has pleaded not guilty and Sgt. James Kelly has pleaded not guilty to DUI.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/