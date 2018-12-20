Reward offered to solve Los Angeles homeless man’s murder

LOS ANGELES — A $50,000 reward is being offered to help solve the murder of a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles last month.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday released video showing a hooded figure suddenly attacking 58-year-old Fernando Perez on Nov. 6. He suffered multiple stab wounds and died in a hospital on Nov. 8.

During the attack, the assailant picked up a backpack that fell to the ground and left.

Other video obtained by detectives from the area shows the suspect, accompanied by a woman, with a backpack over a shoulder.

The suspect is estimated to be 25 to 35 years old and was last seen in a green Chevrolet Spark.

Police say the motive is still under investigation but may have been robbery.