Man wanted in fatal shooting in Phoenix dies in California

Posted on 12/19/2018 by AP News

PHOENIX — Authorities say a man suspected in the shooting death of a Phoenix woman last weekend has died in California.

Phoenix police say 33-year-old Fiona Luvisi was located Wednesday morning at a business in Hemet, California and he fatally shot himself as Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies were trying to arrest him.

They say Luvisi was wanted in the shooting death of 43-year-old Sarah Hawkins at a Phoenix apartment complex on Sunday.

Witnesses told police that they saw Livisi arguing with Hawkins before the shooting occurred.

Police say Hawkins was taken a hospital, where she died.

