With ’Bumblebee,’ John Cena finds his stride in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — John Cena says his early movies didn’t succeed because his heart wasn’t in them. The WWE star has in the past three years hit his stride in Hollywood films after a rocky beginning in projects that often didn’t crack 30 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cena’s latest film, the Transformers movie “Bumblebee,” is at 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, his highest-rated project yet.

“Bumblebee” hits theaters Friday, but the 41-year-old is not hitting pause on his breakneck schedule when it does. Instead, he’s packed his schedule with WWE engagements for the next month until he heads off to do another movie.