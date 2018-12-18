Powerful surf pounding California to ease

VENTURA, Calif. — Powerful, dangerous waves continue to pound much of the California coast.

The National Weather Service says a large, long-period northwest swell that arrived late Sunday has begun to diminish but will remain a hazard through Tuesday.

Forecasters warn there’s continuing risk of large breaking waves overtopping rocks and jetties, strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding of low-lying areas during the morning high tide.

In Southern California, the Ventura Pier has been closed due to a lost piling and bracing. Ventura police say the closure is until further notice.