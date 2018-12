Judge orders out-of-court resolution in dispute over gorilla

CINCINNATI — A judge has ordered the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and a gorilla conservatory to resolve a custody dispute over a gorilla loaned as a companion to Koko, the late gorilla famed for mastering sign language.

U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg recommended out-of-court mediation Monday, writing that the zoo and The Gorilla Foundation seem to value what’s best for Ndume (nnn-DOO-may), a 37-year-old silverback gorilla. The organizations have until Thursday to submit a joint proposal.

The zoo in October sued for Ndume’s return. The gorilla was loaned to the California-based foundation in 1991 under a contract revised to guarantee his transfer after Koko’s death.

Zoo officials claim Ndume has since lived in isolation to his detriment, while the foundation says a transfer would harm him and pose unnecessary risk.