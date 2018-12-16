Report California bluff collapse was fourth since August

DEL MAR, Calif. — A seaside bluff collapse that briefly interrupted train service last week near San Diego was the fourth such landslide since August, according to a newspaper report.

The Los Angeles Times says Sunday that a long-planned project to stabilize the eroding cliffs in Del Mar will break ground by summer. It includes reinforcing sea walls and repairing aging drainage structures.

In the meantime, transportation officials say the trains that run along the bluff are safe to ride — barring a major earthquake.

Stephen Fordham with the North County Transit District says the tracks are inspected twice a week.

Officials say the landslides pose more danger to people who ignore warning signs and walk on or beneath the bluffs.

Train traffic was halted for two hours when the rain-saturated cliff came tumbling down last Monday.