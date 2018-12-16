’Spider-Verse’ swings to the top; ’Mortal Engines’ tanks

The animated "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has… Enlarge

LOS ANGELES — The animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has swung to the top of the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters. Sony Pictures on Sunday estimates that the film has earned $35.4 million from North American theaters.

Critics have praised the film focusing on Miles Morales, and audiences in exit surveys gave it a rare A+ CinemaScore, which is a first for a Spider-Man film.

The Clint Eastwood-directed drug smuggling drama “The Mule” debuted in second place with an estimated $17.2 million. It’s his first major role in a film since 2012.

Not all the new films were so lucky, however. The Peter Jackson-produced epic “Mortal Engines” bombed in North American theaters, taking in only $7.5 million in ticket sales against a reported $100 million production budget.