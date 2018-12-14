California mandates 100-percent zero-emission bus fleet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is moving to eliminate fossil fuels from its fleet of 12,000 transit buses, enacting a first-in-the-nation mandate that will vastly increase the number of electric buses on the road.

The California Air Resources Board voted Friday to require that all new buses be carbon-free by 2029. Environmental advocates project that the last dirty buses will phase out by 2040.

While clean buses cost more than the diesel and natural gas vehicles they’ll replace, advocates of the mandate say they carry lower maintenance and fuel costs. The supporters hope creating demand for thousands of clean buses will bring down the price of those buses and eventually other heavy-duty vehicles like trucks.