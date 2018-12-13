Former attorney receives life sentence in mother’s death

HILO, Hawaii — A former attorney convicted of killing his mother on the Big Island delivered a bizarre, rambling statement to the court during sentencing, telling the judge he had “attained immortality” and is the Antichrist.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports 43-year-old Sean Alan Rutledge was sentenced this week to life in prison with the possibility of parole for the fatal stabbing of 63-year-old Nadean Rutledge.

Nadean Rutledge’s body was found naked under a sheet on the side of her home in the Kapoho Vacationland subdivision in August 2015.

Sean Rutledge had displayed odd behavior at prior court proceedings, but he was found fit to stand trial.

The former lawyer was disbarred in New York under the name Alan Frank. He later resigned from practicing law in California to prevent disbarment hearings.

___

Information from: Hawaii Tribune-Herald, http://www.hawaiitribune-herald.com/