CBS settled with Dushku over ’Bull’ star’s sexual comments

LOS ANGELES — CBS reached a $9.5 million confidential settlement last year with actress Eliza Dushku after on-set sexual comments from Michael Weatherly, star of the network’s show “Bull,” made her uncomfortable when she was a recurring character on the show.

CBS confirmed the mediated settlement to The Associated Press Thursday, saying it reflected the projected amount Dushku, who was written off the show, would have received for future work.

The New York Times says the settlement remerged during the current sexual misconduct investigation of ousted CEO Leslie Moonves.

Dushku’s manager did not immediately reply to an AP request for comment.

Weatherly told the Times in an email that he was simply mocking comments in the script to Dushku, and was mortified and apologized when he learned she was uncomfortable.