Winning numbers drawn in ’Daily Derby’ game

SACRAMENTO _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:2 Lucky Star-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:42.97

(1st: 2 Lucky Star, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 42.97)

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.