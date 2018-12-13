Police chief challenges lawmaker’s explanation for arrest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Fresno police chief is casting doubt on a California lawmaker’s statements that his arrest on suspicion of child cruelty stemmed from spanking his daughter.

The Fresno Bee reports Chief Jerry Dyer gave new details Thursday about Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula’s Monday arrest. Dyer says the injury to Arambula’s 7-year-old daughter was not on her buttocks. He didn’t provide further details.

Arambula was arrested on suspicion of a misdemeanor for willful cruelty to a child.

He said Wednesday he had spanked his daughter as discipline. He says his daughter told someone at school who reported it to child protective services and law enforcement.

Arambula’s attorneys Margarita Martinez-Baly and Michael Aed criticized Dyer for offering more details and said they’re conducting their own investigation. Arambula has not been charged.