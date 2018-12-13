Judge orders probe into California whistleblower’s claims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal judge is ordering an independent investigation into whether top California corrections officials deliberately misled court officials into believing that mentally ill inmates generally receive proper care.

U.S. District Judge Kimberly Mueller on Thursday ordered former U.S. Attorney Charles Stevens to investigate allegations in a whistleblower report by Dr. Michael Golding, the prison system’s chief psychiatrist.

Mueller oversees the state prisons’ mental health system as part of a long-running lawsuit. She ordered investigators to help her determine whether prison officials committed “fraud on the court” by presenting rosy statistics about inmates’ care.

Golding says officials systematically misrepresented that nearly every inmate was being seen in confidence by psychiatrists within time limits set by the court.

Corrections officials deny the allegations and say there was no fraud on the court.