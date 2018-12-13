Tony Hawk returns to gaming with mobile download

SAN DIEGO — Skateboarding pioneer Tony Hawk is updating his presence in the gaming world with the release of Tony Hawk’s Skate Jam for mobile.

The free download launched Thursday. It is available on iOS and Android devices.

Hawk said he released a video game every year from 1999 to 2015, and the mobile game is a logical extension of the franchise.

“The significance is doing it on a mobile platform,” Hawk said. “The technology has come so far in the last five years, even less, that we are able to do a console-quality game on a mobile platform. I’m really excited to bring skateboarding and my flavor to something along those lines.”

Gamers can drop into a skate session wherever they are. They can play through for free, or make in-app purchases to accelerate their progress.