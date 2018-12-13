Newsom names 4 to communications roles in governor’s office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Incoming Gov. Gavin Newsom has named the chief of staff to former first lady Maria Shriver and his campaign spokesman to oversee his communications with the public and media.

Newsom announced Thursday that Daniel Zingale will lead the Governor’s Office of Strategic Communications and Public Engagement and Nathan Click will serve as the governor’s chief spokesman and director of public affairs.

Zingale is a senior vice president at the California Endowment and previously was Shriver’s top aide, an adviser to Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and the cabinet secretary for Democratic Gov. Gray Davis.

Click is a veteran Democratic campaign operative who was Newsom’s chief spokesman during the campaign and transition.

Newsom also hired labor leader Priscilla Cheng and California Endowment communications director Maricela Rodriguez for top communications roles.