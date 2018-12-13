Driver survives after plunging into California river

YREKA, Calif. — Officials say a man survived for hours trapped in his upside-down car after it plunged into a frigid Northern California river.

California Highway Patrol in Yreka says 28-year-old Michael Finn breathed from a pocket of air inside his vehicle until he was rescued five hours after his car skidded off State Route 96 into the Klamath River in Siskiyou County.

The office says that a Siskiyou County Sheriff’s dive team and a tow truck pulled the car from the water.

Authorities say Finn was transported by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for exposure.