Recalled California judge asks for help to pay legal debt

SAN FRANCISCO — The first California judge to be recalled in nearly a century is asking people to donate money so he can pay $135,000 in court-ordered attorney’s fees to his victors’ lawyer.

The Mercury News reports former Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky is asking supporters to donate to his failed campaign before the end of the year.

Persky says in an email titled “A Final Ask” that without help, he will be forced to pay the debt himself because he has no money left in his campaign account.

A recall effort was launched in 2016 shortly after Persky sentenced former Stanford student Brock Turner to six months in jail for sexually assaulting a young woman on campus.

In June, a majority of Santa Clara County voters chose to remove him.

___

