Hawaii congressman supports Nancy Pelosi for House speaker

HONOLULU — Ed Case, who is returning to Congress next month, is supporting Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s bid to be speaker of the U.S. House.

The Hawaii Democrat told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that he voted for Pelosi during a closed-door caucus last month and he plans vote for Pelosi again during the final floor tally on Jan. 3.

Case says the California Democrat is an “accomplished legislator and leader” who has a “special place in her heart for Hawaii.”

He says he surveyed constituents on the matter last month, gaining responses from about 1,500 people. He says about 60 percent indicated they supported Pelosi, who held the post from 2007 to January 2011.

Case previously served in Congress from 2002 to 2007.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com