Mitchell leads SDSU to 99-46 win vs Division II Toros

SAN DIEGO — Matt Mitchell scored 20 points and San Diego State used a 23-0 run midway through the first half to help beat Division II Cal State Dominguez Hills 99-46 Wednesday night.

Jalen McDaniels and Adam Seiko added 13 apiece for the Aztecs (6-4), who needed a laugher after a rough two-game stretch. They lost at home by 12 points to crosstown rival San Diego a week earlier and then blew an eight-point lead with less than five minutes to play in an 89-83 loss at California on Saturday night.

Playing in half-full Viejas Arena, SDSU started slowly but then began making 3-pointers and surged ahead of the Toros. With the game tied at 9, Nolan Narain converted a three-point play to start the 23-0 run, which included consecutive 3s by Jordan Schakel and Devin Watson, and a shot from behind the arc by Adam Seiko. That made it 32-9 with six minutes before halftime.

The Toros got their first points in nearly eight minutes on David Howard’s slam off an alley-oop pass.

SDSU led 48-16 at halftime.

Devin Watson had 12 points and eight assists for SDSU.

Howard led the Toros with 11 points.

LAWSUIT

McDaniels has been sued in a Washington court for filming a sex act with a female student in 2016 while in high school in Federal Way and sharing it with friends through social media, according to multiple newspaper reports.

BIG PICTURE

Cal State Dominguez Hills: The Division II school considered this an exhibition so the loss didn’t count in its record.

San Diego State: The Aztecs get nine days off for finals.

UP NEXT

CS Dominguez Hills is at Cal State Los Angeles next Wednesday night.

San Diego State welcomes ex-league rival BYU to Viejas Arena on Dec. 22. The teams haven’t faced off since SDSU won 92-87 in the Maui Invitational on Nov. 24, 2014. The Cougars left the Mountain West Conference after the 2010-11 season.