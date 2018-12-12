Lawmaker arrested for child cruelty says he spanked daughter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California lawmaker arrested on suspicion of child cruelty says he spanked his 7-year-old daughter.

The Fresno Bee reports Democratic Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula described what happened Wednesday and said he has no plans to resign.

Arambula was arrested on misdemeanor suspicion of willful cruelty to a child Monday after officials at a local elementary school reported an injured child. He was released and has not been formally charged.

Arambula says he spanked his daughter Sunday to discipline her after she acted out. He says spanking is a last resort of punishment that he rarely uses.

He says his daughter was angry when she got to school and told a teacher.

Arambula says the school, police and child protective services appropriately did their jobs.

