New hip surgery for Nevada’s Drew; redshirt back next year

RENO, Nev. — Nevada point guard Lindsey Drew will sit out the remainder of the basketball season for the No. 7 Wolf Pack after undergoing hip surgery while recovering from a ruptured Achilles.

The university issued a statement shortly after Wednesday’s surgery that said Drew will redshirt the remainder of the 2018-19 season and plans to play as a redshirt senior for Nevada next season.

Drew averaged 8.1 points, 4.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds for Nevada last season before he was sidelined the rest of the year when he injured his Achilles tendon against Boise State last Feb. 14.

Nevada Coach Eric Musselman said Wednesday Drew had been working hard to recover from that injury and they look forward to his return next season.

Nevada (10-0) hosts South Dakota State (9-3) in a non-conference game Saturday.