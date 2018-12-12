Goodell NFL won’t pay for video in domestic investigations

Commissioner Roger Goodell says NFL won’t pay for video… Enlarge

IRVING, Texas — Commissioner Roger Goodell says the NFL won’t pay for video evidence in cases involving domestic violence, and he defended the league’s handling of those investigations.

Speaking after owners held their annual winter meeting Wednesday, Goodell said the NFL’s approach to dealing with domestic violence is “extraordinary” and that the league has some of the highest standards of any organization.

The NFL came under scrutiny again when surveillance video showed former Kansas City running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February. Hunt wasn’t disciplined before the video was released by TMZ.

The league announced what it said were stronger provisions for the Rooney Rule, which is designed to promote diversity in hiring practices.

Oakland owner Mark Davis said a lawsuit filed by the city seeking monetary damages over the team’s move to Las Vegas was “meritless” and said he hadn’t decided whether the Raiders will play in Oakland next season. Davis was noncommittal on potential temporary homes.

