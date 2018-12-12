Man charged with stealing FBI unmarked car, body armor

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal prosecutors have charged a man who allegedly broke into an FBI storage facility in San Francisco, stole body armor and drove off in an unmarked FBI car that he used to go joyriding.

Federal officials say 30-year-old Angelo Valdez illegally entered the FBI storage facility on Oct. 22 and spent about half an hour inside a crisis negotiation van before turning his attention to an unmarked SUV he drove out of the facility.

The Mercury News reports federal prosecutors in court records say the next day a jogger saw the vehicle smashing into random objects in Golden Gate Park. An officer tried to arrest Valdez but he ran away.

Authorities say Valdez was wearing the body armor when U.S. Park Police arrested him two days later.

It was not immediately clear if Valdez has an attorney.

___

Information from: San Jose (Calif.) Mercury News, http://www.mercurynews.com