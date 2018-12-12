Family sues Walgreens for $525M over fatal shooting

LOS ANGELES — The family of a man shot to death inside a Hollywood Walgreens is now suing the company for more than $500 million.

KCBS-TV reports an armed security guard killed Jonathan Hart last week, claiming Hart was shoplifting and then shoved him. But the family’s attorney, Carl Douglas, says Hart was targeted.

Douglas announced the $525 million lawsuit on Tuesday during a news conference at his Ladera Heights law office.

He is also demanding that Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey charge the man, who has not been publicly identified or arrested.

Douglas called the shooting a civil rights violation and called for a boycott of Walgreens.

Walgreens confirms the security guard involved in the shooting has been fired.

Walgreens says it is fully cooperating with authorities.

