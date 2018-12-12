Hawaii psychiatric hospital escape investigation completed

HONOLULU — Hawaii officials are ready to discuss findings of an investigation into a man’s escape from a psychiatric hospital.

The state attorney general’s office has completed an administrative investigation more than a year after Randall Saito escaped from Hawaii State Hospital.

Saito was sent to the hospital in 1981 after being found not guilty by reason of insanity of killing a woman.

Saito was captured in Stockton, California, days after walking out of the hospital in November 2017.

Saito called a taxi that took him to the airport, where he took a chartered flight to Maui, and then a commercial flight to San Jose, California.

Officials plan to discuss the investigation’s findings Wednesday.

Saito remains incarcerated in a Honolulu jail. He pleaded not guilty to escape and identity theft charges.