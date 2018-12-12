Sewage from Mexico spill flows north into California waters

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Authorities say more than 6 million gallons (22 million liters) a day of raw sewage has been spilling into Mexico’s Tijuana River since Monday night, and the waste is flowing north into Southern California waters.

The U.S. section of the International Boundary and Water Commission said Tuesday that officials in Mexico say the cause of the leak was a ruptured collector pipe.

Officials say the aging collector underwent major upgrades over the last year but is not fully rehabilitated.

Swimmers and surfers are urged to stay out of the water at some San Diego County beaches.

The Los Angeles Times says if this latest spill continues unabated, it could be the largest since February 2017 — when millions of gallons of sewage flooded the river, tainting coastal waters for weeks.

