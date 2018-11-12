Booker, Harris score wins on Capitol Hill as they weigh 2020

Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of… Enlarge

WASHINGTON — Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey scored wins on Capitol Hill Tuesday that could help them as they prepare for potential campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris faced a possible eviction from the powerful Judiciary Committee, a post she’s used to gain a Democratic following by stringently questioning President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Tuesday that Harris would keep her spot.

Booker played a key role in talks on a bipartisan bill that would change the nation’s sentencing laws. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the legislation will get a floor vote this month.