Booker, Harris score wins on Capitol Hill as they weigh 2020

Posted on 12/11/2018 by AP News

CORRECTS TO SATURDAY, NOT SUNDAY-U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., pauses while sharing a personal story while speaking at a post-midterm election victory celebration in Manchester, N.H., on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter)
Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of…

WASHINGTON — Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey scored wins on Capitol Hill Tuesday that could help them as they prepare for potential campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris faced a possible eviction from the powerful Judiciary Committee, a post she’s used to gain a Democratic following by stringently questioning President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees. But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted Tuesday that Harris would keep her spot.

Booker played a key role in talks on a bipartisan bill that would change the nation’s sentencing laws. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the legislation will get a floor vote this month.

