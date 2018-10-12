’Angels’ bring sleuthing skills to California disaster

SAN FRANCISCO — In the aftermath of Northern California’s catastrophic wildfire, social media sites filled with posts from people trying to find loved ones in and near the town of Paradise.

A group of women scattered across the U.S. knew they could help.

The women volunteer as “search angels,” those who help adoptees find their biological parents.

So far they have tracked down nearly 250 people and linked them with friends and family who were looking for them.

They use mainly public databases, a variety of people-finding websites and dogged investigative skills.

They’ve become known as the Angels of Paradise.