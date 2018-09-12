Funeral for ’Baby Jane Doe’ found near California highway

CORONA, Calif. — Dozens of people bearing flowers or stuffed animals attended a funeral for a newborn girl found dead last summer along a Southern California highway.

Authorities in Riverside County continue to investigate the death of the baby whose identity remains a mystery.

The Press-Enterprise newspaper reports the service on Thursday was organized in part by police officers and firefighters.

Jon Castillo, a police chaplain, led attendees in prayer over the tiny, flower-draped coffin. He said the fact that some 70 people turned out shows the child’s life — however short — “had inherent value and worth.”

The girl known as “Baby Jane Doe” was discovered July 27 in a cardboard box near Interstate 15 in Corona. She was wrapped in a t-shirt with stripes and a floral pattern.