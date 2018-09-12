Quantcast
Mountain lion found dead with burns after California fire

Posted on 12/09/2018 by AP News

LOS ANGELES — Officials say a mountain lion that survived Southern California’s recent wildfire was later found dead with badly burned paws.

The National Park Service said Friday that a GPS collar worn by the big cat known as P-64 transmitted signals on Nov. 26 and Nov. 28 — more than two weeks after the destructive Woolsey fire broke out.

The signals eventually stopped. On Dec. 3 a wildlife biologist hiked into hills northwest of Los Angeles and found the 4-year-old male mountain lion dead near a streambed.

P-64, one of several big cats tracked by researchers, became known for successfully crossing LA’s dangerous freeways numerous times.

Officials previously said that another mountain lion, P-74, likely died in last month’s wildfire.

Several other mountain lions and bobcats monitored in the area have been located.

