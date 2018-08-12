Spy satellite launch from California air base called off

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — The planned launch of a spy satellite from a California coastal base has been called off.

A United Launch Alliance rocket carrying a classified National Reconnaissance Office satellite was poised to blast off Saturday night from Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Los Angeles.

Just seven seconds before its planned 8:15 p.m. liftoff, the launch was put on hold and then scrubbed altogether.

United Launch Alliance initially said during the launch’s webcast that the sequencer that controls the countdown had detected a problem. No other details were given.

This was the second attempt after the launch was postponed Friday night because of a communication problem between the control center and the launch site.

National Reconnaissance Office satellites gather intelligence information for U.S. national security and an array of other purposes including assessing impacts of natural disasters.

The alliance has carried out 27 launches for the National Reconnaissance Office over the past 12 years.