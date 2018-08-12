Quantcast
Surfer dies after being pulled from San Francisco beach

Posted on 12/08/2018 by AP News

SAN FRANCISCO — A surfer who was pulled from rough waves at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach has died.

The city Fire Department said the man died at the hospital Friday despite several attempts by bystanders and rescue crews to revive him.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Fire Department made three surf rescues between Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service had issued an advisory during the same period warning of up sneaker waves that could swell up to 10 feet and sweep swimmers out to sea.

Forecasters expect milder waves measuring 4 to 5 feet this weekend.

