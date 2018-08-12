Georgia battles Uber in dispute over millions of dollars

ATLANTA — Uber could owe tens of millions of dollars to Georgia if the state is successful in a legal battle.

The Georgia Department of Revenue has billed Uber $22.1 million for sales taxes and other charges that it maintains are owed by the company.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that ride-hailing services do not pay sales taxes in Georgia. But the department says they should under Georgia law. The taxi industry says companies like Uber and Lyft should pay sales taxes, just like they do.

San Francisco-based Uber disputes Georgia’s interpretation of the law. The company has appealed the bill to the Georgia Tax Tribunal, a special court that handles such disputes.