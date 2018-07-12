No. 6 Nevada rallies past No. 20 Arizona State 72-66

Caleb Martin scored 14 of his 17 points in the second… Enlarge

LOS ANGELES — Caleb Martin scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half, rallying No. 6 Nevada past 20th-ranked Arizona State 72-66 Friday night in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic tripleheader.

Jordan Caroline added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-0), off to their best start since the Division I era began in 1969-70.

Luguentz Dort scored 24 points and Zylan Cheatham had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils (7-1), whose 20-game, regular-season non-conference winning streak ended.

Remy Martin’s 3-pointer drew the Sun Devils to 64-63 with 1:39 to play, but Cody Martin got fouled and made both. After Dort made 1 of 2 free throws, Cody Martin’s layup kept Nevada ahead 68-64.

Caleb Martin’s layup tied the game at 48-all after the Wolf Pack trailed by 16 in the first half.

From there, Nevada outscored ASU 24-18 to complete the comeback.

The Sun Devils stunned the Wolf Pack to start the game, racing to a 23-8 lead that included 11 points in a row.

Nevada was just 8 of 25 from the floor in the half. The Martin twins combined for 1 of 9 shooting and four points. Caleb Martin missed all six of his 3-point attempts and neither twin had a rebound.

TIP-INS

ASU: The Sun Devils had 17 turnovers. … They controlled the boards, 40-31.

Nevada: Caleb Martin missed 9 of his 10 3-point attempts. … The Wolf Pack was back in Los Angeles for the second time in a week, having won at USC last Saturday.

UP NEXT

ASU: At Georgia on Dec. 15 in the second of three straight road games.

Nevada: At Grand Canyon on Sunday to conclude a stretch of six straight on the road.

___

