Brazilian crew 1st in Star Sailors League Finals qualifiers

NASSAU, Bahamas — Five-time Olympic medalist Robert Scheidt and crewman Henry Boening of Brazil won three of four races Friday to finish first overall in the qualifying round of the Star Sailors League Finals.

Scheidt and Boening had podium finishes in eight of the 11 qualifying races since Wednesday to finish 22 points ahead of Mark Mendelblatt and Brian Fatih of the United States. Diego Negri and Frithjof Kleen of Germany were another 10.8 points back in third in the 25-boat fleet.

The top 10 crews move on to Saturday’s final races. Crews finishing third through 10th will sail the quarterfinals, with the top five advancing to the semifinals to face Mendelblatt and Fatih. The top three semifinalists face Scheidt and Boening in the finals.

Among those sailing into the top 10 were Paul Cayard of the United States and crew Arthur Lopes of Brazil, who were seventh, and 2012 Star Olympic gold medalist Freddy Loof of Sweden and crew Edoardo Natucci of Italy, who were eighth.

Among those eliminated were three-time Olympic medalist Iain Percy of Britain and crew Anders Ekström of Sweden.

Scheidt has two golds among his five Olympic medals, both in the Laser class, and has won three world championships in the venerable Star class.