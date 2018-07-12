Quantcast
California midterm voter turnout tops 64 percent

Posted on 12/07/2018 by AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s voter turnout in the November election has topped 64 percent.

That’s the state’s highest midterm turnout since 1982.

Counties faced a Friday deadline to finish counting ballots. They reported nearly 12.7 million Californians have cast ballots. The Secretary of State will certify the results Dec. 14.

The final totals confirm Democrat TJ Cox’s upset victory for U.S. House against Republican incumbent David Valadao in the Central Valley’s 21st Congressional District. Cox declared victory last week but Valadao didn’t concede until Thursday. 

The GOP now holds just seven of California’s 53 U.S. House seats.

Turnout in presidential years typically tops 70 percent in California. Less than half of registered voters turned out in the 2014 midterm.

The state Legislature has already sworn in lawmakers for the new two-year session.

