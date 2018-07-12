DNA match found for man who pleaded guilty to 1979 killing

SANTA ANA, Calif. — Prosecutors in Southern California say they’ve matched DNA evidence from a 1979 murder to a man who pleaded guilty to the crime and died in prison.

The Orange County district attorney’s office reviewed William Evins’ conviction for the rape and murder of Joan Anderson in Fountain Valley after an attorney argued the real murderer might have been California’s Golden State Killer.

Prosecutors on Friday said a state database matched Evins’ DNA profile to the crime evidence.

Annee Donna of Innocence Rights of Orange County had contended the killing bore similarities to the alleged crimes of Joseph DeAngelo, who’s charged with 13 murders.

Evins had done construction work for Anderson, who was bludgeoned with a hammer.

He pleaded guilty second-degree murder in 1985 and died of a heart attack in 2013.