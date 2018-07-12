’Fresh Prince’ star Reid focuses on a creative life

LOS ANGELES — Daphne Maxwell Reid, who played Aunt Vivian in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” says she stays ready for what comes her way.

That includes a role in the streaming miniseries “Jacqueline and Jilly,” photography, fashion and a cookbook.

She’s also prepared to give advice. The 70-year-old actress, married to actor-filmmaker Tim Reid for more than three decades, says the secret to their union is mutual respect.

Reid plays the grandmother of a young woman addicted to prescription pain killers in “Jacqueline and Jilly,” streaming through Jan. 10 on UMC, the Urban Movie Channel.